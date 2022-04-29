GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after a brief standoff in Giles County Thursday afternoon.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department says at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to the 5300 block of Bethel Road after a woman reported an unauthorized person picked up her child from school.

The deputy arrived on scene where he met the woman and 30-year-old Klent Palmer outside their home. The deputy determined the complaint was not a criminal matter and went over legal options for the woman.

During the exchange, Palmer did not like the response and became belligerent, demanding the deputy to leave the home. Because of Palmer showing aggression, the deputy continued to monitor the home while waiting for traffic to clear to safely pull out of the driveway.

While keeping an eye on the home in his mirrors, the deputy saw Palmer come out of the home, saw a muzzle flash and heard gunshots. The deputy then sped away to a safe location down the road and called for backup.

Bethel Road was closed for a short time during the brief standoff. Palmer was safely taken into custody and no one involved was injured.