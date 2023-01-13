LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stole a knife from a Lebanon Dollar General and pointed it at a store employee.

The Lebanon Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General along Hunters Point Pike following a report of an armed individual on Friday, Jan. 13.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Joshua Yates had taken a cellphone from the store, but when an employee approached him, he brandished a stolen knife.

Police reported Yates was tracked down and arrested shortly after he left the Dollar General.

Officials said Yates is facing possible aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and theft charges.

Lebanon Police also thanked the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for their help during the incident.