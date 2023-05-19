James Michael Beddingfield was arrested on May 19, 2023. (Source: Shelbyville Police Department)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Moore County authorities took a man into custody for criminal homicide on Friday following a woman’s death in Bedford County.

Officials said members of the Shelbyville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) started investigating the suspicious death of Julie Smotherman on Thursday, May 18.

According to police, Smotherman’s body was discovered in Bedford County.

The investigation into Smotherman’s death reportedly led authorities to 46-year-old James Michael Beddingfield of Shelbyville.

Even though Beddingfield was arrested by the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Department, he is currently being held at the Bedford County corrections facility, facing a criminal homicide charge, officials said.

The Shelbyville Police Department thanked the TBI, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with the case.