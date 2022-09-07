RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County man was arrested Monday after he reportedly tried to set a home on fire following a domestic incident.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue says 42-year-old Kenneth Gibbs was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated arson, attempted vandalism, and additional charges.

According to authorities, a call came in at around 5:30 p.m. Monday after the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance on McElroy Road in Readyville.

The RCFR Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the City of La Vergne Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF, responded to reports of a man, identified as Gibbs, trying to set the home on fire.

Gibbs was arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $43,000 bond. A hearing has been set for Nov. 7.