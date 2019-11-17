Man arrested after threatening a woman with a knife in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say this happened on November 15th at 3rd Avenue South & Demonbreun Street.
The victim says she was approached by a man she had never seen before. He grabbed her arm and said something sexual in nature.
The victim says that she tried to pull away and called the suspect a rapist.
The suspect then threatened to ‘torture, rape and kill’ her. He then pulled out a knife.
The victim started to scream, and a witness called police.
Police caught the suspect on Broadway and identified him as Tye Owens.
Owens is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is being held on a $35,000 bond.