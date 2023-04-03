ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing felony charges after police say he stabbed a woman at a house party in Antioch late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of Hamilton Church Road just after 8:30 p.m. to respond to reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man — later identified as 41-year-old Rene Felipe-Najeria — coming out of a tree line near the home.

An arrest affidavit states that Felipe-Najeria came out of the tree line holding a knife that had dried blood on it.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told officers that Felipe-Najeria had stabbed a woman in the abdomen. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that Felipe-Najeria allegedly attempted to rape the woman, stabbed her in the abdomen and chased her out of the home.

Felipe-Najeria was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a felony charge.