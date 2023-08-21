HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly shot at law enforcement officers during a standoff in Houston County.

Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg told News 2 deputies responded to a mobile home on Highway 13 South near the Humphreys County line at around 5 p.m. Monday to serve felony warrants on a man in his early 30s.

The suspect did not come out of the home and allegedly fired shots at the deputies at around 9 p.m., prompting authorities to call the Erin Police Department and Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office for backup.

A drone was also launched to help law enforcement in their efforts to get the suspect to come out.

Sugg shared drone footage with News 2 that appeared to show the suspect eventually emerge from the home with his hands up as officers moved in with their weapons drawn and took him into custody.

The sheriff also said the suspect was armed with a 12 gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun.

As of this writing, the suspect is being booked into the Houston County Jail, according to Sugg.

No other information was released.