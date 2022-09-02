MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A DUI suspect who resisted arrest and hit an officer with his car has turned himself in.

Millersville police say officer Wendell Harris pulled over Alvin Stokes, who was clocked going 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone on Louisville Highway on Monday, Aug. 22. Harris began gathering Stokes’ information when he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Two other officers later arrived on scene to provide backup. Stokes was asked to get out of the vehicle, but failed to comply and began resisting arrest by rolling up his window and telling officers he would not be getting out.

Stokes later accelerated and hit Harris in his lower left leg. Officers followed Stokes and a high-speed chase ensued, before Stokes fled into the woods.

According to police, Stokes turned himself in Thursday morning at the Sumner County Jail. He’s charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault on a first responder.

His bond is set at $49,998.