Man arrested after police say he threatened to cut another man’s head off with a hunting knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say around midnight Saturday morning they got a call and headed to 2nd Avenue South.

They say Timothy Crass got into an argument with the victim there.

He took off his shirt and charged at the victim.

He started to hit the victim and knocked him to the ground.

The victim said someone tried to stop the attack.

That’s when Crass pulled out a hunting knife and threatened to quote ‘cut his head off.’

Officers arrived shortly after.

They said Crass smelled like alcohol and denied pulling out a knife.

Officers arrested Crass and searched his pockets.

They found two knives.

One of which was confirmed by the witness and victim to be the same knife Crass threatened the victim with.

Crass is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.