Man arrested after Police say he threatened them with a knife at the airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police arrested a man after they say he threatened them with a knife.

They say this happened in the parking lot of the Nashville International Airport on Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene for a vehicle with two flat tires and men arguing outside the car.

Police say they told the suspects to back away from the car and move toward them.

One officer approached Yvonne Bostic and asked him to remove his hands from his waistline.

He then began to frisk Bostic, who reached into his pants pocket.

Police told him to stop and backed away.

They say that Bostic then pulled out a knife.

Police were able to get control of his hand and Bostic dropped the knife.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bostic is being held on a $25,000 bond.