PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its drug division took Robert Carper Jr. into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adding that Carper was already a suspect in illegal drug activity prior to his arrest.

Officials said this was the result of a traffic stop from Jan. 26, during which time Carper was in possession of approximately 7.44 ounces of methamphetamine, which has a street value of about $6,000.

As part of the investigation, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reportedly asked for help from the Cookeville Police Department with Carper’s traffic stop, which led to the seizure of meth and a gun.

According to authorities, Carper had active arrest warrants in both Putnam County and Overton County, as well as lengthy arrest history for illegal drugs, including meth. In addition, he was on probation for illegal drug charges.

“I am pleased with the efforts of the PCSO Drug Division and the cooperation with other Law Enforcement Agencies,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris stated.