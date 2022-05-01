LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man driving with a revoked driver’s license was arrested after crashing into a Lebanon police cruiser early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Interstate 40. According to Lebanon police, two units were out assisting a disabled tractor-trailer on the roadway when one of the patrol cruisers was struck by another vehicle.

Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department

Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department

Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department

Officers say the vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Jesus Ortega of Sparta, struck one of the cruisers leaving the officer inside with minor injuries. Lebanon police said the officer inside the cruiser was then transported to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

Ortega was arrested on scene by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for driving on a revoked license.