MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces a felony charge after police said he was impaired when he fired more than two dozen gunshots from inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in Madison.

Officers were in the area of the Easton Apartments on Tuesday, June 6, when they heard several shots.

An arrest report states when officers began to stage at the entrance of the Easton Apartments, they heard up to seven rounds fired from inside the complex.

Metro police proceeded inside the complex toward the “H” building and observed a beige truck backed into a parking spot with a man in the driver’s seat.

According to an affidavit, when the man saw officers approaching the vehicle, he rolled his window up, leaned back into the driver’s seat and fell asleep.

Officers woke the man up and placed him into custody. While searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm sitting on the center console and a bag with ammunition.

Near the vehicle, officers located up to 29 spent firearm casings outside of the driver side’s door. An additional 21 live rounds were also located, according to an arrest report.

Metro police identified the man as 26-year-old Juan Carlos Buruca-Umanzor. He was charged with felony reckless endangerment from shooting within a vehicle and DUI.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday, June 8.