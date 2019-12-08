Man arrested after driving through street barricades of Saint Jude marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WKRN)– A man is behind bars after police say he drove through street barricades set up for a Saint Jude marathon here in Tennessee.

Memphis police have charged Jerrick Canty with four counts of aggravated assault.

Our sister station, WREG reports that Canty drove through the barricades blocking an intersection for runners.



A police report says Canty’s car almost hit pedestrians and officers directing traffic.

Police say he kept driving into the barricades until his car was disabled and he could no longer accelerate.

