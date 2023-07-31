MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a donation box from a fast-food restaurant in Madison this weekend.

The incident occurred at the Burger King restaurant located in the 2100 block of Gallatin Pike on Sunday, July 30.

An arrest report states officers responded to the Burger King after receiving a call about a man who had stole a donation box from the counter.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who reportedly told them that the lobby was closed when 48-year-old Jonathan McKinney walked in the restaurant.

McKinney then used wire cutters to cut the cable that was attached to the box, according to an employee. When an employee asked him to stop, McKinney allegedly responded with an expletive and left the restaurant with the donation box.

At the scene, employees told officers that nearly $1,000 was in the donation box when it was stolen.

Metro police stopped McKinney at the Red Lobster on Gallatin Pike North for matching the suspect description provided by employees. During a search, officers located the stolen donation box inside his backpack.

McKinney admitted to officers that he used wire cutters to cut that cable that attached the donation box to the counter, according to an arrest report.

McKinney was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony burglary. He remains in Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond.