MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after reportedly stealing from an off duty Mt. Juliet police officer’s personal car.

Mt. Juliet police said one of their officer’s personal cars was burglarized during a smash-and-grab while the officer was out to dinner with his wife in downtown Nashville. After dinner, the couple returned to their car, found a window smashed out and noticed items had been stolen from the car.

On Tuesday evening, the police department’s Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition system alerted officers to a 2017 Kia Forte that had been stolen from Nashville on Saturday. Mt. Juliet police officers intercepted the Kia on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40.

As the suspect tried to flee the scene, the Kia broke down, causing the suspect to get out and run. The suspect, an adult male, was quickly taken into custody following a short foot chase.

Officers later discovered he was wanted out of Nashville for charges related to other car thefts. When the suspect was arrested, he was also found with stolen property and cocaine.

Police said one of the items he had with him had been stolen out of the Mt. Juliet police officer’s car in Nashville.