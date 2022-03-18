NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old Nashville man has been arrested after he reportedly fled from a detective with the Clarksville Police Department, hit him with his Jeep and was found in East Nashville with a runaway juvenile.

Metro police say detectives in Clarksville were searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the 100 block of Wallace Road when they saw her get into an orange Jeep Renegade with Skyler Whitefield-Brewner.

Whitefield-Brewner was ordered several times to turn his Jeep off and get out before he shifted the Jeep into reverse and hit the detective, knocking him to the ground.

Metro police arrested Whitefield-Brewner near Huston Avenue and charged him with aggravated assault of a first responder, evading arrest and two misdemeanor probation violations.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with being a runaway juvenile.

The Clarksville detective suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.