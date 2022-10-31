HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly tried to rob a gas station in Hendersonville.

The Hendersonville Police Department said at around midnight Friday, officers were notified of an attempted robbery that happened at the Mapco located in the 100 block of W. Main Street. Officers were told a suspect wearing a hoodie came into the store, pointed something through his clothes believed to be a gun, and demanded money from the register.

Despite his demands, police said the suspect left the store empty handed.

After using license plate reader technology, officers were able to identify 30-year-old Douglas Hutton as the suspect. Metro Nashville police officers then found Hutton and took him into custody for a probation violation warrant.

Hendersonville police officers were also able to obtain warrants for attempted aggravated robbery and placed a hold on Hutton out of Sumner County.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 615-822-1111.