WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – They say no good deed goes unpunished.

That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 at around 4:30 a.m., a truck driver saw a white pick up truck on its side in the median of Interstate 65. The truck driver then got out to check for and see if anyone was injured.

That’s when police said a man, identified as 32-year-old Jamie Edmondson, jumped into the man’s 18-wheeler and drove off.

On body camera, you can hear police ask the trucker what he saw.

“I saw the light heading that way. I thought it was one of you guys out here. I said, ‘Let me see if it is kids or if someone is injured.’ It was a bad choice, a very bad choice,” he said.

By this time, Spring Hill told the public to be on the lookout for the truck driver and Williamson County deputies and Brentwood police picked up the swerving big rig on I-65 North right around Concord Lane.

You can see on the deputy’s dash camera that the Mississippi truck thief is all over the road as he is driving on the shoulder.

At this point, officers learned that the truck had rifle shells everywhere, but a rifle was missing and may have been with the wanted man.

Authorities also learned that the truck driver had a loaded firearm hidden in the back of the truck.

Just north of Concord lane, the driver slowed to about 10 miles per hour and jumped out of the truck, which continued to roll from the number four lane on the far right across four lanes of traffic, into the retaining wall.

Officers armed with AR 15’s and handguns approached and made the arrest.

A few minutes later, a relieved semi truck driver arrived to find his truck still drivable and his firearm in tact behind his seat.

“The semi driver had a lawful weapon and he didn’t find out he could have gotten the weapon and it could have ended up with a shootout with the police,” Lt. Mike Foster said.

Edmondson is still in the Maury County Jail and is charged with a bunch of crimes, including stealing the $200,000 big rig.