HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars after authorities found a woman’s body inside a Humphreys County home Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead person at a home on Parrish Lane, just outside the city of McEwen, on Wednesday, Aug. 23. When they arrived at the residence, deputies found a female victim inside, so they launched a criminal investigation.

Davis said detectives executed search warrants to find evidence, in addition to identifying and interviewing witnesses.

Over the course of the night, Davis reported that William Keaton Hall had been identified as a suspect and interviewed at the sheriff’s office. During his interview at the sheriff’s office, William allegedly confessed to shooting his mother, Sherri Hicks Hall, in the head and trying to discard and hide the evidence.

William Keaton Hall (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Based on William’s confession and the physical evidence recovered, the sheriff said an arrest warrant was obtained, charging William with criminal homicide. He was booked into the Humphreys County Jail, where he is being held on an $82,000 bond.

Detectives are set to execute additional search warrants on Thursday, Aug. 24 as they continue to process evidence in this ongoing investigation.

According to Davis, this was “a very difficult case with many twist and turns,” so he praised the patience, focus, and diligence of the detectives, as well as the agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the members of the 23rd District Attorney’s Office who helped.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to email CID@HCSOTN.com, call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 and ask for the detective on call, or call Humphreys County Dispatch at 931-296-7792.