LORETTO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A case of alleged road rage landed a Columbia man behind bars after he was accused of displaying a loaded handgun to a mother and her young child.

According to Loretto police, 32-year-old Ricky Scribner was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault — one for a female driver and her 2-year-old child in the car.

It all began Sunday March 20 around 12:25 p.m. That’s when authorities got a 911 call from a driver who reported being threatened in an alleged road rage confrontation in which the passenger in another vehicle flashed a handgun.

According to Police Chief Bobby Joe Killen, three vehicles were driving north on Highway 43. According to the report, a gray Ford F-150, towing a boat, was driving behind a motorcycle.

According to Killen, a third motorist — a woman in a red pick-up truck — was fearful the gray pick-up might harm the motorcycle rider so she drove her vehicle between the pick-up and the motorcycle.

“She placed her vehicle, she said they was going to run over the motorcycle she thought because they were not paying attention, so she placed her vehicle between the F-150 and the motorcycle,” Chief Killen said.

According to Chief Killen, the passenger in the Ford F-150, now identified as Ricky Scribner, allegedly pulled a loaded handgun.

The chief says the woman in the truck, driving with her two-year-old child, felt threatened by the weapon and called 911.

“In today’s society, anytime a weapon is shown like that someone will feel threatened,” Chief Killen said.

Police issued a “Be on the Lookout” for the gray pick-up towing the boat, and a few miles up the road in Leoma, a Lawrence County deputy found the vehicle and made a felony stop.

According to bodycam worn by the deputy, the driver disputed the allegation, telling the deputy he was on the phone driving and the motorcycle was driving recklessly all over the road.

Police confirmed the pick-up truck driver was not arrested.

“The driver made the comment they were not trying to run over the motorcycle,” Chief Killen said.

The Lawrence County deputy found the weapon and took 32-year-old Ricky Scribner into custody.

“You know there’s no reason for it,” Chief Killen said. “Because if you pull a gun, chances are that someone in that other vehicle will have a gun too. And they are liable to pull it, and we will have a shootout in the middle of the street like Gunsmoke or something here.”

Scribner made his $20,000 bond the day he was arrested.

According to the chief of police, the ownership of the handgun is still being investigated.

Scribner is due in court pn April 19 at 9 a.m.