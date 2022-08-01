GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.

According to investigators, close to two dozen bullets were sprayed across a community. Rounds hit houses and lodged in walls where babies play. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

It happened Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

That’s when multiple people called 911 and Gallatin police respond to a shots fired call.

When the police arrived, they found bullet holes in homes and multiple casings in the street.

One errant bullet entered a wall where a toddler usually plays.

“It actually hit two units of this housing authority. One penetrated several walls into the unit and into an area where kids play,” Captain Lamar Ballard said. “Thank God nobody was hurt.”

Thanks to citizens who got a picture of the getaway vehicle, police quickly identified the suspects.

According to investigators, Alexis Thompson drove the getaway car while Deon Fields and Bill Bell got out of the vehicle and fired at a target who ran behind buildings.

“Citizens were quick to snap pictures of the event. Several 911 calls describing the vehicle and what was occurring,” Captain Ballard said.

Thanks to intel from the community, police arrested the trio a few hours later without incident. The two men were charged with attempted murder. Fields is being held on an $800,000 bond. Bell is under a $600,000 bond.

The woman was charged with being an accessory. Thompson’s bond is $60,000.

“We did recover two weapons, magazines and ammo,” Captain Ballard added.

Deon Fields is no stranger to the criminal justice system. He is an ex-con who is going to trial next month for a Nashville murder.

Gallatin authorities questioned why he was free to roam around with a gun in the first place.

“These individuals, we know them. [Fields] is out of jail awaiting a trial for murder out of Nashville,” Captain Ballard said. “It is perplexing to us why he is out and committing these type of violent crimes.”

News 2 has done some digging on the ex-con who was sentenced to prison as a teen. According to Dorinda Carter with the Tennessee Department of Correction, “He was sentenced in 2013 to 3 years for aggravated burglary and theft out of Sumner County. He served his time in the Robertson County jail. His sentence expired in 2016.”

According to court records, in May of 2019 Fields was in trouble again.

According to the report, Fields allegedly shot at a woman in Nashville, and she was grazed by a bullet.

Fields posted a $35,000 bond on this aggravated assault charge.

While out on bond, Fields was charged with more violence, this time for murder. According to MNPD, Fields was last arrested on Nov. 18, 2020, on a grand jury indictment for first-degree felony murder, failure to appear and aggravated robbery.

He was captured by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after a vehicle crash and lying about his identity.

After the murder arrest, the Davidson County District Attorney attempted to revoke Fields’ original $35,000 bond, essentially locking him up until trial on the aggravated assault and murder charges, but in a ruling obtained by News 2, Judge Jennifer Smith denied the DA’s request to revoke bond.

Fields was given an additional bond of $25,000 on the murder charge and he once again got out of jail.

On July 27, his days of freedom ended after Gallatin Police arrested him for allegedly attempting to kill a man in the front yard of a house.

“He is wandering around the streets of Gallatin, shooting at will at 5 p.m. at people and at random housing. He should be in jail,” Captain Ballard added.

According to court records, Deon Fields’ murder case before Judge Jennifer Smith is scheduled for September 14 in Davidson County.