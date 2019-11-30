Man alerts homeowner of North Nashville house fire through doorbell camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday evening, a North Nashville woman says she’s counting her blessings that a neighbor was in the right place at the right time.

Jasaundra Brooks spoke to News 2 moments after she learned that her home on Haynes Meade Circle had caught fire.

“The Ring doorbell went off, it was a guy on there saying, ‘If you’re in your house please get out, it’s on fire.’ I thought it was a joke at first but I’m like…nobody plays like that.”

Brooks said her mother was inside when the blaze had begun.

“I said, ‘Well please kick in the door, bust out the window. Whatever you have to do. My momma is in there. Please get her out, whatever you gotta do.”

Brooks said the man had already dialed 911 and she rushed back from the grocery store. Brooks added that she had only been gone fifteen minutes.

“I just wanted to make sure my mother was out, I don’t care anything about the house or what’s lost. We don’t have insurance or anything but that’s replaceable – my momma’s not.”

Nashville Fire spokeswoman, Kendra Loney, told News 2 that they were dispatched to the call just after 6 on Friday evening.

Loney said Brooks’ mother was transported to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries. She added that the home is not a total loss.

Of the man who alerted her, Brooks said, “I’m real thankful, he was an angel send.”