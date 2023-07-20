BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A thief steals six expensive guitars from a Berry Hill music studio and now Berry Hill Police are on the lookout for the brazen bandit.

Video from July 1 shows the suspect entering a Bransford Avenue recording studio. He is seen emerging with six guitars strapped onto his body.

According to police, the suspect carried the guitars almost half a mile until he found a shopping cart. He placed the guitars in the cart and rolled it to a nearby liquor store, where police say he drank alcohol.

Sometime later, the suspect allegedly broke a window in a home near the liquor store, entered the house, and according to detectives, stole $1,000 in cash.

His whereabouts after is unknown, but he left behind the six guitars in the shopping cart.

The instruments are reportedly valued at close to $20,000 and didn’t suffer any damage, according to police.

News 2 obtained bodycam footage that shows police responding to the parking lot to find the guitars, which are not even reported as stolen yet.

The owner of the recording studio where the guitars were taken from told News 2, three of the guitars were used by songwriters to write three #1 hit songs. The owner did not disclose the songs but said the songwriters wrote songs for superstars Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Justin Moore, and Tim McGraw.

(Courtesy: Berry Hill Police Department)

Police said they believe the thief is from Columbia since he asked multiple people for a ride there.

On July 20, News 2 spoke with Noah Hicks, an aspiring singer/songwriter from Georgia who moved to Nashville to chase his dream. Hicks knew of the break-in and said it has all the artists on edge. “This is the office. It’s kind of a safe space to be honest, so knowing that a guitar that I have made a million memories on could be possibly stolen from me right up from under my feet is kind of nerve-racking.”

The young musician frequently keeps his equipment at the studio where the break-in happened.

“I heard there was a break-in while we were on the road. and it makes me nervous because I have gear like I am leaning on and I have other guitars I leave here and people’s valuables

that we work hard and spend our hard-earned money on,” said Hicks. “For someone to break in and take it, it is kind of messed up.”

Hicks is glad the guitars were found because he knows how devastated he’d be if his prized guitar had been stolen. “If I lost my Gibson guitar I have right now, it would suck, I bought it brand new. Every dent and scratch is mine so knowing someone could take that away from you is scary.”

Police told News 2, this was a crime of opportunity and the suspect probably had no idea the value of what he was stealing.

If you recognize the suspect call the Berry Hill Police Department at 615-297-4701.