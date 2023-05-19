GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lynnville man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a handgun at multiple deputies during a Thursday morning standoff in Giles County.

At the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said it is investigating the incident, which took place at a home in the 1600 block of Fairview Road during the early morning hours on Thursday, May 18.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the house twice, first for a report of trespassing shortly before 1 a.m., and then for a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m.

William Jones Robins Jr. (Source: TBI)

Officials said 64-year-old William Jones Robins Jr. barricaded himself inside the home. Even though law enforcement tried to convince him to surrender, they were unsuccessful.

Following a “lull in the interaction,” the TBI said four deputies opened an unlocked back door at the house, which is when Robins opened fire on them, shooting one of the deputies in his tactical vest.

The deputies reportedly returned fire, but they did not Robins.

Authorities said Robins surrendered around 8 a.m. after Tennessee Highway Patrol’s tactical unit was called to the scene.

According to officials, medics brought the deputy who was shot to a Pulaski hospital. However, no other law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI said agents arrested Robins on Thursday, charging him with four counts of attempted murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Maury County Jail.