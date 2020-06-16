Man accused of setting fire to Nashville courthouse in federal custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of vandalizing the Historic Courthouse in Nashville during riots last month is now in federal custody.

Following a preliminary hearing last week, Wesley Somers is expected in federal court tomorrow to face additional charges.

In Nashville, he’s been charged with arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct. At least five other people are also facing charges.

The attack at the courthouse is still being investigated.

