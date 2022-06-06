HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was arrested after an incident early Sunday morning.

The situation unfolded around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the area of Cumberland Shores Drive.

Police say James Peterson Jr. of Hendersonville used his vehicle to ram two other vehicles at a home in the neighborhood.

When the occupants of the home came out to see what was happening, police say Peterson got out of his vehicle, fired a shot from a handgun in the direction of the two other people, and then, left the scene.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Following the investigation, it was determined Peterson was the suspect in the incident. The 49-year-old is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failing to report an accident.

He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $50,000. Peterson is due in court on July 27.