Man accused of murdering Dickson Co. deputy makes first appearance in federal court

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of murdering a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy appeared in federal court for the first time Thursday.

Steven Wiggins is charged in the 2018 murder of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Cameras weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, but Wiggins did appear before a judge. He gained a noticeable amount of weight and he pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

The charges stem from May 30, 2018, when officers said he shot and killed Sgt. Baker during a traffic stop.

Wiggins could face life in prison or death if found guilty of federal carjacking and firearms violations.

U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran also filed a motion to keep Wiggins detained until trial, but the defense waived a hearing on that motion until a later date.

Wiggins also faces state charges of first-degree murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse.

The state will continue trying their case alongside the federal government. For now, Wiggins will be kept in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Lisa Baker, wife of Sgt. Daniel Baker, released a statement: