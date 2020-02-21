1  of  11
Suspect in murder of 82-year-old Mississippi woman arrested at Donelson motel

Michael Askew

Michael Askew (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on charges of murder and child molestation in Mississippi was arrested earlier this week while staying at a Donelson motel.

According to an arrest warrant, 52-year-old Michael Askew was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at Fiddler’s Inn on Music Valley Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The paperwork states Askew was wanted on a charge of molesting a minor in Bay Springs, Mississippi.

Joe Berlin, the sheriff in Jones County, Mississippi, said Askew is also the suspect in the murder of Betty Dickerson. The 82-year-old woman was found dead Monday on Shady Lane in the Shady Grove community and her 2016 Toyota Camry was missing from the residence.

When Askew was arrested Wednesday night in Donelson, authorities said they also recovered Dickerson’s vehicle in his possession.

Askew was being held in the Metro jail, but Sheriff Berlin said the 52-year-old would eventually be transported back to Mississippi.

Berlin announced a news conference would be held at 10 a.m. in Jones County to update the investigation into Dickerson’s murder.

