HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a McKenzie man in connection with a house fire.

Roman C. Winkler, 36, was arrested a day after the home on Langford Store Road in Huntingdon went up in flames, the TBI reported.

After launching an investigation on Saturday, Oct. 28, TBI agents said they quickly determined the fire had been intentionally set. Further investigation reportedly pointed to Winkler as the person responsible.

He was booked into the Carroll County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 29, on one count of arson, as well as an additional county by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

His bond is set at $250,000.