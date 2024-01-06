NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of striking a woman in the head with a hammer and burying her body in DeKalb County is now behind bars, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Arrest records show Joseph Glynn, 70, was booked into the Metro Jail shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. He was charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities reported the charges stem from an incident that took place on New Year’s Day where Glynn allegedly admitted to striking Jackie Glynn in the head with a hammer.

After the attack, officials said Glynn took her body to Smithville, Tennessee and buried her. While there, Glynn also hid and towed the victim’s Toyota Rav 4, according to an arrest report.

Law enforcement found the victim buried in Smithville on Friday, Jan. 5. Glynn allegedly told officers that he threw the murder weapon in the trash.

In addition to disposing of the murder weapon, Glynn also admitted to officers that he sold some of the victim’s belongings to several individuals after the murder, authorities said.

Joseph Glynn remains in custody on a $1,030,000 bond. No other information was immediately released.