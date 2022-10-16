DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy went to an address in the 200 block of Bluebird Trail in Smithville — the home of 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum — on Oct. 8 to look for a 17-year-old girl who had run away.

According to officials, after nobody answered to a knock on the door, the deputy pinged Yokeum’s phone, which was in the area around the home. In addition, the runaway girl’s phone had last pinged in the same area on Oct. 7.

After the Assistant District Attorney General determined the circumstances justified entering the home, members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office went inside.

Yokeum came downstairs and was arrested before authorities went upstairs and reportedly found the girl — who Yokeum knew was a runway — hiding inside a hollowed out mattress.

Citing the arrest warrants, officials said the girl went to the movies with Yokeum, but when she asked to be taken to her vehicle so she could go home, he refused.

Furthermore, the warrants indicated the girl had been held against her will based on statements from both the girl and Yokeum, according to authoriites.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday, Oct. 14 that Yokeum was being held under a $4,500 bond on the local charge after hiding or harboring a runaway teen.

In addition, Yokeum is reportedly facing charges in Putnam County from the same incident in which he is accused of kidnapping the girl.