MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot by his own gun during a struggle with Mt. Juliet Police, officers said Friday night.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, while officers were attempting to gain control of an armed suspect’s hands, his handgun discharged from his waistband, causing him a lower leg injury.

An officer at the Willow Creek apartment parking lot initiated a traffic stop on an adult male who disregarded a stop sign in a vehicle without a license plate. During the interaction, officers discovered the man was wanted out of Humphreys and Shelby counties.

During the interaction, officers reportedly told the suspect they could see a handgun in his waistband, and he was instructed not to reach for it. As officers attempted to arrest him, he began to reach for the gun, which led to a struggle in the parking lot as officers worked to gain control of his hands. The gun discharged during the struggle, injuring the man’s lower leg, according to police. The gun was later found still in the suspect’s pants, officers said.

One officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to stop the bleeding, and he was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. An officer involved in the struggle also suffered a “serious back injury” and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mt. Juliet Police said no officers fired their weapons, and all were equipped with bodyworn cameras. MJPD’s investigative division is assisting with the investigation, they said.