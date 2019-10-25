Makeup artist giving free makeovers to Breast Cancer Survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every three minutes, a woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Every one of those women will have different desires for beauty before and after treatment– especially those who lose their hair due to chemotherapy.

“I just thought I was superman,” Susan James said who was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago. ​​”Nothing could bother me until we did the chemo and it’s just like kryptonite.. it just shuts you down.”

Yet things were looking up for James.

“I cut all my hair what was left then started all over​​.”

Starting over on a journey that included Selena Polgardy, a local makeup artist who tattoos brows on cancer survivors.

“My grandfather that I never met, he died of skin cancer, so that always stuck with me​,” Polgardy said. “I just thought what a way to give back​.”

Did we mention she is performing this nearly $600 procedure at no cost to cancer survivors?

Yup. We’re serious. It’s something she started doing about a year ago.

James remembers the moment she saw her new brows.

“Every mirror I found, I was looking at myself,” she said. “She [Polgardy] has done so much for me, my confidence, now that I have brows.”

“It’s great,” Polgardy said. “It’s a great feeling just to know I gave them a little something they thought they were missing.”

A priceless pampering for a priceless prognosis.

“I am cancer-free,” James said.

I think we can all agree with those a phrase we all love to hear.

“It’s great,” Polgardy said.

Polgardy added that James’ brows will last for a couple of years after she receives a touch-up.

Everyone differs, some hold pigment better than others.

If you’re interested in getting your brows done by Polgardy, she works out of Pretty Little Lashes and Golden Yeti Art Collective in Franklin, a tattoo shop, that also does free nipple and Ariola re-creations. Polgardy says she prefers clients to be off chemotherapy prior to getting the semi-permanent tattoo on their faces.

Polgardy also warns that you do your research before scheduling a micro-needling appointment. Make sure the person doing your brows is certified

Polgardy also gives makeup tips to those fighting cancer, to help give them their glam and glow back.

To learn more, you can follow Polgardy on social media at @glam_by_Selena or click here.