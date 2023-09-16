SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old fighting a critical illness was granted her biggest wish this week, which earned her family a new unique pet.

Brylee, who 15 years old, admits she has a rather uncommon obsession with miniature highland cows, and has always dreamed of getting one.

The teen told News 2 that the obsession began after she spotted one on the road while traveling with her dad.

“I seen them on the road one time, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, those are so fuzzy and cute! I want to cuddle one,’” said Brylee, “That’s kind of when my obsession started. I went from pictures on my wall, to bedsheets, to shower curtains, really anything – I even have highland slippers.”

To make Brylee’s dream come true, the Tractor Supply Foundation and Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee teamed up to surprise her.

On Friday, Brylee and her family were surprised with Homer – a miniature highland cow adorned with a blue bow and fluffy hair.

Homer, now has a new home, and came equip with gifts and all the necessary supplies to help Brylee and her family care of him in Spring Hill.

This event marked Tractor Supply’s 12th wish reveal celebration in collaboration with the nonprofit Make-A-Wish.