Majority of new COVID-19 cases in Nashville contracted at home, workplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six out of every ten Nashville residents who have become infected with COVID-19 during the month of October contracted the virus at work or home, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

During the city’s weekly news briefing, Mayor John Cooper released an updated list compiled by Metro health officials showing the origins of the 5,002 new virus cases this month.

The mayor said 31% of the new cases came from the workplace, while 30% were infected at home.

Thirteen-percent of cases this month were contracted via travel, including attending out-of-state weddings, visiting friends at the beach and other similar trips, according to Cooper. He said people are not necessarily acquiring the virus from the travel itself, but from “being too relaxed at their destination.”

Twelve-percent of the cases came from social contact, including gyms, bars/restaurants, birthday parties and cookouts, the mayor said. The Metro Public Health Department previously announced two case clusters during the month of October related to “social contact” — at least 14 cases each were traced back to Miss Kelli’s, a karaoke bar, and Iron Tribe Belmont, a gym.

Six-percent of the new cases were contracted in a university setting, while another six-percent came from K-12 and child care, according to Cooper. He added a majority of those cases have come from sports, parties and gatherings with “minimal spread” in a classroom setting.

NOTE: The percentages provided by the Metro Public Health Department are rounded up or down to the nearest percentage point, which is why it would appear they only add up to 98%.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE