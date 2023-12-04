MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are still searching for a stolen car they believe was driven by 14-year-olds.

On Sunday, two juveniles out of Nashville were charged after they were found with stolen car keys and credit cards. This comes as Mt. Juliet police continue to battle crime bleeding over from bordering communities.

One example comes from several weeks ago when an online marketplace meetup turned into a shootout in a Mt. Juliet parking lot. A bullet hit a window at the nearby Red Robin. Three suspects took off in an SUV.

“We were able to reference our LPR system. It captured that suspect’s vehicle on the camera we were then able to get the license plate and went and recovered it in Nashville,” said Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler.

When it comes to crimes, such as stolen vehicles, Captain Chandler said the majority of their license plate reader hits lead back to Nashville. Of the 198 LPR hits in the metro area, 150 of the alleged criminals live in Nashville.

“We are a unique community where the majority of people that we arrest for crimes do not live in our city,” Chandler said.

However, it’s not just outside crime that LPR data is revealing.

“We have recovered 14-year-olds who stole a vehicle, even led us on a pursuit,” Chandler said.

On Sunday, police charged two 14-year-olds with crimes related to burglary after car keys and credit cards were found on them. “And they are 14 years old and you are just shocked. How is a 14-year-old not at home? Why don’t the parents know where they are at and they are out committing serious crime?” Chandler said.

However, Mt. Juliet isn’t alone when it comes to fighting crime from bordering cities.

In Lebanon, police arrested three individuals after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a local business last week.

“They also had several warrants out of Metro Nashville. So on top of those warrants, they will be charged with theft of merchandise, assault on an officer, evading arrest,” said Zach Patton, Lebanon Public Information Officer

Despite this ongoing crime trend, Captain Chandler told News 2 the city’s crime rate is down 8% ever since Chief Hambrick took over as Chief of Police in 2011.

More serious crimes such as burglary are down 84% and robbery is down 87%.

