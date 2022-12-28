SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.

The Sumner County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a major water leak is located in front of Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Hartsville Pike is reportedly shut down at this time so crews can bring in equipment and dig.

According to the director of Sumner County EMA, leaks and flooding have been reported at three county buildings.

Meanwhile, the Gallatin Public Library of Sumner County — which is located about a mile away from the hospital — announced just after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that it would be closed until further notice due to a pipe bursting.

“No fines will be accrued for the GPL during this time,” the library wrote on Facebook. “Please DO NOT return books for the rest of the week as our book drop is heavily flooded.”

No additional information is available at this time.