NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The price of insulin is now significantly lower as pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has capped the cost to $35. Several people with diabetes are excited about the company’s decision.

“Unhealthy food is cheap, and it costs much more to eat fruits and vegetables,” Leonia Carter said. “It costs more at the grocery store, so now my mother will be able to use that money to eat a more healthier diet.”

Carter’s mother has had Type 2 diabetes for over 20 years. She has made significant changes to her lifestyle and continues to support healthy habits.

Other people with diabetes told News 2 the price cap will save them significant money that they can use on food, travel, and other activities.

According to the American Diabetes Association, 13.6% of adult Tennesseans have been diagnosed diabetes. An additional 158,000 people have diabetes and don’t know it. The Tennessee Diabetes Action Report estimates the average patient spends more than $2,700 a year on diabetes-related care.

If you would like to learn more about preventing and managing diabetes, please click here.