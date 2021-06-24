Major crash backs up traffic on I-40 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly crash is causing traffic to be backed up for miles on Interstate 40 in Putnam County.

According to TDOT, the wreck was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 40 around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 275, near Old Baxter Road just southwest of Cookeville.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter says it involves multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer that caught fire. Troopers said there were injuries reported.

One westbound lane has been reopened after all of them were closed for several hours.

News 2 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional information.