Mailboxes remain empty in Robertson County neighborhood after USPS regulation change

ROBEERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal order and changing rules have left mailboxes empty in a Robertson County neighborhood.

It’s a situation one man calls a cluster, all because he doesn’t have a cluster mailbox— it’s the very reason he’s not getting his mail.

“I just want my mail,” said Jason Cherry, who bought his home in the Carrs Creek neighborhood in Greenbrier in September of 2020.

“Trucks (USPS) come in and turn in the roundabout and they leave, they’ll deliver all the mail to the other houses in Carrs Creek but not to these 18 houses.”

It all stems from former President Donald Trump signing an executive order in April of 2018 that says USPS has incurred $65 billion of cumulative losses since the 2007-2009 recession and is on an unsustainable financial path and must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout.

As the U.S. Postal Service continues to lose money, they’re now asking developers include centralized “cluster” mailboxes in future development plans for new single-family residential communities/subdivisions to save on delivery time and payroll costs.

Cherry says those 18 homes are the newest builds in the subdivision that was first approved in 2009. They’re just part of the third and final phase of an existing subdivision. The United States Postal Service says otherwise, and it’s why they’re not delivering mail to those 18 homeowners until cluster mailboxes are installed.

“They didn’t plan for it, so there’s no place to pull off the side of the road to get their mail, it would always be in traffic one way or another,” Cherry said.

“If the post office tries to tell someone who’s invested into a community that you need to accommodate this that could cost them a home site, in today’s market, that could range anywhere between $50,000 and $500,000,” said Jeff Checko, who works with developers and builders daily, “That could be a big cost impact to builders too. A cluster mailbox could need designated parking it could need a structure that protects people from the elements from time to time or more space for parcel deliveries that each person needs to get access to.”

Susan Wright, with USPS Corp Communications sending this statement to News 2:

The Postal Service is proud to serve the American public and fulfill our Universal Service Obligation to provide mail delivery to all areas of the country. We have a responsibility to provide that service in a fiscally responsible manner. With more than 1 million new delivery points added to our network each year, centralized delivery allows for the most efficient method of delivery. It has long been the policy for homeowners or developers to request and receive advance approval of the delivery location and mode of delivery from the local Postmaster or designee. We actively notify city and/or county planning agencies to provide information to developers and other interested parties at the earliest possible opportunity in the building process. Information to establish or extend mail delivery is readily available from the local Postmaster or www.about.usps.com. Cluster Box Units (CBU) offer numerous advantages to customers and the Postal Service as outlined in the Developer’s Guide for Centralized Delivery. For example, CBUs offer a safe and secure option for customers who do not retrieve their mail on a daily basis when combined with Informed Delivery. Informed Delivery is a postal feature which allows registered residential users to view digital images of their incoming mail. Susan W. Wright

USPS Corp Communications

“The postmaster said they sent a letter to the city of Greenbrier letting them know about this and I talked to the mayor and he said we never received a letter about any of this information.”

So, was it lost in the mail or just lost in translation? We may never know.

“It’s almost like the city is pointing at the Goodlettsville postmaster, the postmaster is pointing at the developer and the city, and we’re stuck in the middle with no mail.”

If Cherry wants his mail, he has to pick it up during regular businesses hours at the Greenbrier post office.