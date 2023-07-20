FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials at St. Andrew Lutheran Church said thieves have hit their mailbox nearly a half dozen times, but this time they were caught on camera.

“It was very clear; we can see her perfectly. She took her time, was not in a hurry at all even though it was daylight,” Director of Church Operations Sarah House explained.

The video showed what appears to be two women in a silver SUV pull up around 8 p.m. on a Sunday night.

“I would say they were very bold and brazen, absolutely,” said House.

A woman was seen getting out of the passenger side and attempted to open the mailbox before getting on her phone and then prying the box open with a tool.

“It looked like she may have had a key or something to try first, and that didn’t work, went back to the car, reached in, grabbed something and just yanked it open, reached in, grabbed everything that was in there and then drove off,” House recalled.

House was surprised by the thief’s nonchalant attitude.

“She was very comfortable, has obviously done this before and was taking her time, knew what she wanted,” she said.

Church officials have been battling mail thieves over the last three years, seeing a spike during COVID-19.

“This is the second of the locked mailboxes. The first one was broken into just a month ago,” said House.

On Thursday, the church tool yet another step to try and stop the criminals.

“The actual lock was reinforced and this bar was added across with a padlock, so we are going to need two keys to get in every time we retrieve our mail, which hopefully this will help,” House said as she showed News 2 the newly reinforced mailbox.

The church, tapped out of options, is encouraging members to use their PO Box as Franklin police ask for help identifying the women.

“(I) hope they are caught, hope they don’t do it anymore, hope they learn a lesson and I know other churches are feeling it, too, and it’s happening to them.”

Mail theft is a crime that continues to rise across the country.

Metro police are warning residents in West Nashville about mail theft after thieves reportedly stole mail from residential homes in that area and even altered checks before cashing them. They also said a USPS mail carrier was recently robbed at gun point.

Franklin police are offering a reward for information on the woman in the video. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.