MAHLE to create 300 jobs in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of new jobs are headed to Rutherford County, according to Governor Bill Lee.

Automotive supplier MAHLE is expanding its current facility on Butler Drive in Murfreesboro.

The expansion will include 140,000 additional square feet.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said this will allow the company to better optimize its production footprint and be closer to automotive customers in the Southeast area.

I applaud MAHLE for its expansion in Murfreesboro and welcome the creation of approximately 300 new jobs in Rutherford County. Substantial investments like MAHLE’s are crucial to get Tennessee’s economy back on track and ensure quality jobs are available for Tennesseans. Governor Bill Lee

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.