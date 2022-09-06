MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday marked a birthday one Madison woman would never see, after she was shot repeatedly and left to die. Treshai Siske joins a long list of homicides in the Metro Nashville area, and that number has increased nearly 10% in just a year.

“I don’t want people to focus on the who, or the why. I just want people to focus on her because she was freaking amazing, and I will never be the same,” said Siske’s mother.

She asked News 2 to conceal her face and name out of fear of retaliation because no one has been arrested in her daughter’s death. However, she does want to share the pain she has been feeling since she lost Siske.

“Why? Why did you take my best friend, why did you take my grandkids mama,” questioned Siske’s mother. “I just want to know why.”

Thursday morning, police were called to an apartment on Sealy Drive in Madison. Officers found Siske dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Tuesday would have been her 29th birthday.

“If you were around her for just a few minutes, you would instantly want to be around her all the time. If you were having a bad day, no matter what she was going through she would make sure that you knew that everything was going to be alright,” Siske’s mother said. “There’s never going to be any closure. A part of me is forever gone.”

At the time, a witness reported hearing an argument before gunshots rang out.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“I just want the person or persons, whoever did it, to know how much they took from us. I get it, you were probably angry with her justice or whatever, she just didn’t deserve that,” Siske’s mother said.

Siske’s death marked more than 80 homicides in the Metro area so far this year. The latest data from Metro police show four precincts have seen an increase in homicides, including, West, East, Hermitage and the Madisons Precincts.

In Madison, homicides have increased by 400% compared to this time last year.

“It’s scary, it’s really scary,” said Janice Jenkins. Jenkins has been living in the Madison area for more than a decade and says crime has gotten out of hand.

“I would get off work at like four o’clock in the morning. I’d go do my grocery shopping, do you think that’s safe to do now? No. People get mugged during the day, getting their purses stolen or something like that. It’s not safe,” said Jenkins.

Metro police told News 2, they are pursuing strong leads in Siske’s case. Her family has created a GoFundMe page to help with her funeral.