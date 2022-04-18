MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Kroger parking lot was taken into custody again on Sunday.

Police said around 3:35 p.m., Juan Llamas, 39, walked into a shop located at 800 Madison Square that he was known to shoplift from. When Llamas was asked to leave, he reportedly grabbed a glass bottle and threatened to “bust open” the store manager’s head.

A warrant said officers found Llamas in front of the Nashville Public Library Madison Branch located at 610 Gallatin Pike South with the glass bottle in his hand. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

About 0.6 miles away, two months prior, Llamas was at the Madison Kroger located at 200 Gallatin Pike South. Police said on Feb. 16, as a woman was loading groceries in her car, Llamas grabbed her and sexually assaulted her. He then allegedly fled on foot and was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Llamas is now faced with two charges. He is expected to be in court on Wednesday.