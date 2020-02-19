Madison house a total loss after fire, two women displaced

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy flames and smoke engulfed a home, completely destroying it and displacing two women, according to Nashville Fire.

The fire broke out at the 1100 block Bellshire Drive Tuesday night and several crews responded to the scene.

Officials believe the cause of the fire was electrical, but the official cause is still under investigation. The chief said there was enough electrical shortage in the house that it actually ran the service line to the transformer, blew the fuse and put out power to at least half a dozen houses on the street.

The Red Cross was working with the women inside to try to find them somewhere to stay.

No injuries were reported.