MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was charged early Wednesday morning after police said he broke into the same Madison home two nights in a row.

Just before midnight on Monday, police were called to a home robbery on Yowell Avenue. The victim reportedly told police she was inside her residence when Derrick Bailey, 32, kicked open the back door and entered the home.

A warrant said he was holding a gun and arguing with an unknown occupant when the victim asked what he was doing in her house. Bailey then reportedly walked over to her and held the gun up to her shoulder, yelling and cursing at her.

According to authorities, Bailey then walked into the bedroom and left the residence. The victim later realized jewelry, her phone, and a knit cap were stolen.

Tuesday night, just before 10 p.m., a warrant said Bailey broke into the same Madison home again and displayed a firearm. A warrant said he was asked to leave but refused, and yelled at people inside, telling them not to call the police or he would kill them. When he walked around the house outside, the police were called.

He was then taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.