MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A business in Madison was hit twice within a matter of days by catalytic converter thieves, and the criminals left behind some incriminating evidence.

“We have a lot of surveillance,” said Adam Waldrup, General Manager of Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company, as he showed News 2 video.

Nearly 20 cameras are mounted at the business off of Myatt Drive where employees are often working all hours of the day. Last Friday night they saw two men under their work trucks stealing catalytic converters.

“They just happened to have the parking lot camera on or one of them and they saw it and were like all our people are here who could this be and they looked out there caught them, [they] started running,” said Waldrup.

The employees chased after the suspects to a fence where a hole had been cut and the two got away, but they left behind a bag full of catalytic converters.

“We found a bag of seven catalytic converters. None of them were ours so they got away with ours, so that’s at least 9 you know within the last couple of days they’ve gotten.”

The thieves even came back and hit the tire company again just a couple of days later, not only taking catalytic converters but nearly 10 large wheels and tires.

Waldrup posted on social media asking the community for help only to learn their business was not alone with several other victims in the area.

“It’s very upsetting. You know we are trying to run a business here and when that happens we can’t run our routes,” he explained.

The business is offering up a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

Metro police tell News 2 they have seen an uptick of the crime in the Myatt Drive area and that they have made one arrest believed to be connected.