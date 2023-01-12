MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a push among Madison community members for new solutions to stop crime. The new year has already seen several violent crimes, with one that resulted in a man losing his life.

Timothy Fetter, 48, was killed Wednesday evening next to his car in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. This is the latest of several crimes that have involved robbery and assault.

“I was sitting on my bed after work unwinding for the day, and I hear six gunshots go off,” Andrew Woodson said. “Unfortunately for the Madison area, it’s known for gunshots late at night.”

Woodson lives close to where Wednesday evening’s shooting happened. He prays for the victim’s family and believes something needs to be done for the violence to stop.

“It’s just a scary time you know,” Woodson said. “We’re working and just want to be protected.”

If you have any information on this crime, contact Metro police.