NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, a new law will align penalties for boating under the influence to match those of driving under the influence in the state of Tennessee.

For former Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) National President Alex Otte, the legislation hits close to home, as Sunday marked 13 years since she herself was hit by a drunk boater. While out on the lake, Otte was riding on a jet ski next to her family’s boat when the unthinkable happened.

“There was a drunk man in a 17-foot bass boat going about 70 miles an hour on the water,” said Otte, who now serves as the Regional Director of MADD in Tennessee, Indiana, and Kentucky. “My mom and brother were in our boat. My mom screamed; he banked to the left and never straightened up, so the boat hit me from the side, going a little over 60 miles an hour, threw me off the jet ski. I landed face down in the water; the boat went up over the jet ski and landed on top of my body before it sunk.”

Otte suffered a broken neck, a traumatic brain injury, and lost a leg.

“We know that drinking and driving, whether in a car or in a boat, is not an accident; it’s not a mistake; it’s a choice, and because of his choices, I live this way. I’m incredibly proud of the choices that I’ve made in light of what happened, but there’s not a single way it’s not still in my life every single day; there will never be a single second that I get to forget what he did to me, because I have to wake up and put a leg on every morning,” Otte said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) kicked off Fourth of July weekend with Operation Dry Water, with patrols actively looking to apprehend impaired drivers. Those found guilty of BUI will now face fines, penalties, and jail times that match those of drunk drivers.

Otte applauds Tennessee’s effort to look at all impaired driving as equal and encouraged other states to enact similar laws.

“They always should have been equal. It’s just the mode of transportation that the person happens to be in when something bad happens,” Otte said. “Tennessee is really a leader in terms of making them equivalent and that’s something that should be the standard across the country, and we hope that it will be, but Tennessee has really spearheaded this effort in making them equivalent.”

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths and Otte hopes to remind everyone that drinking and diving is a choice. She also encourages passengers to speak up if they see someone driving impaired over the Fourth of July holiday.

“You never know what lives you’re going to save; it may be your own,” Otte said. “And so we encourage people that we want people to have fun on the water. We want people to enjoy the holiday and do whatever they want to do, but do so in a way that makes sure we all get to go home at night, and we all get to go home in one piece.”